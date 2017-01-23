Noida Metro links may be ready before deadline

The upcoming metro corridors between Noida and Greater Noida, and City Centre and Sector 62, are likely to become operational in 2018, ahead of the deadline.

According to Rama Raman, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Industries) and chairman of the Noida authority, work is on in full swing on these lines. “Trial runs on the Noida-Greater Noida and City Centre-Sector 62 lines will take place this year. However, commercial run of both lines will start in 2018. The deadline is April 2018, but we are expecting to begin operation before that,” said Mr. Raman.

Functional by July

Also, officials say that the Noida-Kalindi Kunj line is likely to become functional in July this year.

Mr. Raman, who also reviewed other development projects, has now directed officials to take action against workers and contractors responsible for delay in projects.

He also mentioned that a mini-stadium was being constructed in Sarfabad in Noida. “Electrical work is pending, which is likely to be completed this year,” he said.

Drive against violators

Talking about encroachment, Mr. Raman said he had directed officials to run an intensive drive against violators. “Noida is known as one of the finest planned cities in India. But, we have noticed that many roads have been engulfed by encroachers. This is true for residential sectors too. I have directed officers to identify the encroachments and serve notices to the encroachers,” he added.

According to Deepak Agarwal, CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, a heliport is being constructed in Greater Noida. “This month, the pre-bid process was completed. The heliport will be constructed in the next three years,” he said.

“We have also started a bus service in Noida. Soon, we will introduce more buses. We are encouraging people to use this service,” Mr Agarwal added.

Officials, meanwhile, said that to boost infrastructure in sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the Noida Authority has started working on projects, including connecting Faridabad and Greater Noida.

“An arterial inter-change road has been planned to offer better connectivity to Sector 150 and its nearby sectors with Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi. Work is expected to begin in a month. Apart from this, all internal roads have been widened. We are also developing the 30-acre Saheed Bhagat Singh park here,” said another senior Noida Authority official.

Bridge across Yamuna

Sector 150 will be connected to Faridabad via two bridges on the Yamuna. Work on these is expected to kick-off in the next few months. Also, once the Kalindi Kunj road is opened to public, travelling to south Delhi will become easier.

Officials also added that 50,000-seater cricket stadium will be built in Noida along the expressway in Sector 152. This new stadium, which the Noida Authority has planned as a venue for Test matches, ODIs and T20s, will be part of the sports city project.