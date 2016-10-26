Noida Man shot at

: In yet another case of road rage, a 25-year-old man was shot at near the Phase-III police station on Monday night. The victim, Sanjay Kumar, is said to be critical. The incident happened around 11 p.m. when he was returning home in Bahlolpur village from a friend’s house.

“Kumar had stopped by at a market when he saw a speeding Hyundai Santro car driver suddenly apply brakes. A couple who was on a motorbike just behind the car fell on the road when their vehicle rammed the car,” said Pankaj Pant, in-charge of Phase-III police station.

Ugly turn

The victim rushed to help the couple, and also advised the occupants of the car to drive slow. This led to a heated argument with the victim. “The accused then thrashed Kumar. Later, the car driver took out a pistol and shot at him,” Mr. Pant said. The accused then fled from the spot.

