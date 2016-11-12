Noida, Ghaziabad ATMs run dry

: Chaos prevailed in Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday as ATMs ran dry within few hours after opening. Many were not operational, forcing people to panic or get into arguments with bank staff and police personnel deployed outside ATM kiosks.

In Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, locals blocked a road in protest.

“I waited for two hours outside an ATM kiosk only to be told later that the machine had no cash. Today, we are living in a situation where we are finding to difficult to avail our hard-earned money,” said Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Rajender Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“We understand the pain of the common man. Our staff has been instructed to not lose their cool while handling customers,” said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav.

In Vaishali, Indirapuram and Navyug Market, people started queuing up as early as 6 a.m. to get money. By 10 a.m., serpentine queues were visible outside banks and ATMs.

To no avail

However, many left disappointed after the vending machines were stripped clean of cash.

“Bank guards said cash was yet to be loaded into the vending machines. Many banks had downed their shutters in the absence of money,” said Aadesh Bhati, a Noida resident.

In the wake of the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from Tuesday night, the government had announced that people could withdraw the new series of notes from ATMs starting Thursday midnight.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)