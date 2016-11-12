No time to go to bank, says working mother

Cutting down on supplies she stores at home, using her son’s piggy bank savings for necessary purchases and praying for a solution to the demonetisation problem by the time the next LPG gas cylinder is delivered is how Bhogal resident Vandana Attri is trying to tide over the crisis.

Ms. Attri is a sports teacher at a government-aided school. Her husband lives in another city, making her practically a single mother raising her two children – Nandeen (6) and Vandeeta (2).

It was a long day like most others for Vandana when she sat down to go through the evening news bulletin on November 8 and learnt about the demonetisation move of the Prime Minister. The next logical step was to count the cash she had at home. She realised she had enough money, but mostly in a currency that was no longer legal tender.

Unsuccessful attempt

“The relief came when I learnt that the new notes will be issued soon. However, I was left with only a few hundred rupee notes and the exchange of currency at banks was very difficult for me because of my timings. I leave home around 8 a.m. and return around 4 p.m. There is no one who can go to the bank and exchange the notes on my behalf. By the time I return, it’s pointless to stand in a queue,” she said even though she made her first unsuccessful attempt on Friday.

And that is what delayed her interview with The Hindu , initially scheduled at 4 p.m., by a couple of hours. Returning from her school on Lodhi Road, Ms. Attri headed straight to a bank branch in Bhogal, only to return empty-handed like many others. The time she spent in the queue at the Indian Overseas Bank branch did not yield any Rs. 100 note,

Expenses slashed

“I have cut down on the quantities of everything from vegetable to milk. Thankfully, we had stocked groceries earlier and that is helping is cope with the crunch. ,” said Ms. Attri.

Her real worry is the gas cylinder which is going to get empty soon and with the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes she leaves with the children’s caretaker almost certain to be rejected, she fears the worst.

While Ms. Attri welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision, she questioned why only common people like her were bearing the brunt of such moves.