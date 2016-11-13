No raids by Delhi VAT department, says Kejriwal

With Income Tax raids being carried out in markets across the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday clarified that the Trade and Taxes Department of the Delhi government was not carrying out any raids on traders.
Appeal
He appealed to the city’s shopkeepers to immediately inform the police if anyone claims to be from the Delhi VAT department –“Rumour that Del VAT dept doing raids. Completely false. No raids by VAT. If anyone claims to be from VAT, ask for his ID n report to police [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.
Raids
The I-T department had on Thursday carried out raids at Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan in the wake of reports of alleged profiteering and subsequent tax evasion by traders while converting the demonetised currency notes in an illegal manner.
“Modi-ji gets raids carried out on everyone here, but does not do so on his friends [sic],” he said in another tweet.
Earlier in the day, a section of city traders, led by the Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing, met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Mr. Sisodia informed them that the VAT department was not carrying out raids and that the I-T department was doing so.
Helpline
The government has started two helpline numbers — 155055 and 1800110066 — for traders seeking any clarification in this regard.
Shopkeepers in Chandni Chowk shut shops early following “rumours” of raids by the I-T department.
