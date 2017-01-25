No improvements can be seen by common man, claims BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday alleged that the “revolutionary improvements” across various sectors alluded to by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Republic Day address were “nowhere to be seen by the common man”.

Mr. Gupta said that the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party had promised 500 new schools with a special focus on secondary and senior secondary schools but, even after two years, not a single new school had been added.

“Only one building has been constructed at Khichripur. This was initiated by the previous government and the Kejriwal government has no role in it as such. Can the government deny the fact that more than one lakh students failed this year in Class IX? This speaks of the standard of education in Delhi government schools,” the LoP said, adding that nearly 30,000 posts of teachers were lying vacant.

‘AAP has miserably failed’

Mr. Gupta added that the AAP government had “miserably failed” in the health sector as it had not made any progress towards the opening of the promised 900 primary health centres or 30,000 additional hospital beds.

“Despite heavy budget allocations, hardly any appreciable progress has been made in making two super speciality hospitals operational. As a result, hundreds of patients are dying every year for want of specialised treatment. The CATS Ambulances are in disarray. Not a single advanced ambulance has been added,” Mr. Gupta said.