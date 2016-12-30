No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 p.m. on December 31

On New Year Eve, Delhi Metro commuters will not be able to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 p.m.

New Year celebrations

After being advised by the Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided that exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be permitted from 9 p.m. onwards on Saturday.

“This is to enable the authorities maintain peace, and law and order during New Year celebrations in New Delhi district area,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

“However, passengers will be allowed to enter Rajiv Chowk Metro station from F and B block gates of the station after 9 p.m. for boarding the trains. This will enable people visiting Connaught Place to go out from Connaught Place to their desired destination,” he added.

The DMRC said the interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at Rajiv Chowk station till the end of train services. “Services at all other metro corridors and stations will continue normally,” the spokesperson said.