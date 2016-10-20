No death due to chikungunya, dengue in Haryana: Govt

No death has so far been reported in Haryana due to chikungunya, dengue and malaria whereas 10 persons had lost their lives during the corresponding period last year due to water-borne diseases.

The State has recorded 1,401 cases of dengue till Tuesday as compared to over 5,200 in the corresponding period last year.

The State has recorded 7,388 malaria cases this year as compared to over 9,300 cases in the corresponding period last year.

This was revealed in a meeting presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review measures taken to control water-borne diseases in the State, an official release issued here said.

Directing officials concerned to launch a mass education programme to control water borne diseases, the Chief Minister stressed the need to introduce a chapter on how to control these diseases and sanitation in the syllabus in schools, it said.

He directed the departments of Urban Local Bodies and Development and Panchayats to purchase fogging machines to intensify measures to control water borne diseases.

He also asked them to continue ‘Indoor Residual Spray’ in rural areas, including houses and commercial establishments.

It was informed in the meeting that the Health Department has issued 7,480 notices to defaulters as stagnated water was found in their belongings, like water coolers and pots.

Health Minister Anil Vij said as compared to neighbouring Delhi and Punjab, the situation in Haryana was “better and under control”.

However, efforts would be made to ensure that there are no shortcomings in this drive in future, he said.

Retirement age of

doctors raised

Meanwhile, The Haryana government said it has decided to raise the retirement age of practicing doctors from present 58 to 65 years to check the “shortage” of doctors in the State.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij stated this here after the decision for the same was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. - PTI