No Metro fare hike for now

Metro commuters can heave a sigh of relief as the decision to hike fares has been deferred for now.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) board, which met under the chairmanship of Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday, was expected to give its nod to a fare revision based on the recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee (FCC).

However, a decision could not be taken.

Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma, who is a member of the board and also a member of the FCC, could not make it to the meeting as he was caught up in meetings regarding the air pollution in the city. Mr. Sharma had signed the recommendations of the committee, which was set up by the Urban Development Ministry to recommend hike in passenger fares for Delhi Metro. The Delhi government was represented by senior officials, including the Transport Commissioner and the Finance Secretary.

“Some senior board members have sought more time to study the report and the chairperson, Mr. Gauba, had no alternative but to defer the decision,” said a senior official of the UD Ministry. The issue is now expected to come up in the next meeting, but it is not clear when the board members would meet next.

In September, the committee had submitted its report which had reportedly recommended the lowest fares to be increased to Rs. 10 from Rs. 8 and the maximum fare to be hiked to Rs. 50 from Rs. 30.

The last time the fare of Delhi Metro was hiked was in 2009. The DMRC has been seeking a revision for sometime now. “Everything has become costlier in the last seven years but our fares have not gone up. We are paying much more on power requirement now and we have to pay instalments for the loans we have taken,” said a senior DMRC official.

“A hike in the fare structure is urgent as we are running short of resources,” he said.