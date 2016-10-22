Nitish to revive his interaction with people from December

Five months after scrapping his ‘Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhya Mantri’ programme, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to revive his interaction with the people in the form ‘Lok Samvad Karyakram’ (Public Interaction Programme) from December, an official said on Friday.

The decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) Brajesh Mehrotra said.

Under the Public Interaction Programme, Mr. Kumar, along with his ministers, will interact with the people and hear their suggestions on first three Mondays of every month, he said.

Mr. Mehrotra said the public interaction will take place at the Chief Minister’s official residence or at his Secretariat at Samvad or even in the districts.

“A software named ‘Lok Samvad’ has been designed, under which the people can post their suggestions in approximately 200 words or send the same to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet Secretariat or make a presentation in person at the Pubic Interaction Programme,” he said.

Shedding light on the agenda of the Public Interaction Programme, he said that suggestions on infrastructure, industries, building and construction, electricity, water, irrigation, etc. will be heard on the first Monday of the month.

On the second Monday the invited people will be heard on issues like police, general administration, urban and rural local bodies, cooperative. - PTI