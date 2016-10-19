Nitish holds meeting of JD(U) leaders on UP elections

A day after the JD(U) national council meeting which ratified his election as the new party president, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met senior party leaders to draw strategy for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Kumar, former party chief Sharad Yadav, party secretary general K. C. Tyagi, Bihar party president Basistha Narayan Singh, Rajya Sabha member and Mr. Kumar’s close aide R. C. P. Singh and two senior State ministers, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan.

Mr. Tyagi told PTI that the JD(U) chief of Uttar Pradesh Dr Ayub was also present at the meeting to draw strategy for the U.P. polls and said the meeting also deliberated on expansion programme of the party in other States.

He said JD(U)’s main focus in U.P. would be to checkmate the BJP as it did successfully getting into an alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar last year.

“Our party chief will play a crucial role in uniting all secular parties to defeat BJP and RSS in U.P.,” he said.

mr. Kumar, in his speech on Monday at Rajgir, had talked about how the BJP was trying to rake up its old bogey of Ram temple to reap benefits in the U.P. Assembly polls.

He alleged that ahead of U.P. election, the BJP was talking about construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya .

“Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ at Vijaya Dashmi day in Lucknow, VHP chief Pravin Togadia talked about construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, an issue which is pending before the Supreme Court,” he said.

“BJP and other outfits of RSS are becoming aggressive on Ayodhya in view of the UP poll. We will make all efforts to foil their designs by forging unity among non-BJP secular parties,” Mr. Tyagi said.

During his recent trips to U.P., mr. Kumar had shared dais with RLD leader Ajit Singh, BSP rebel R. K. Chaudhary and was also in contact with the Apna Dal.

At the plenary session of the party in Rajgir, Mr. Kumar had made an overture to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Akhilesh Yadav, who is locked in a family feud, to enforce prohibition which he said would help him come out of the “family shadow” and win the UP Assembly elections.

Mr. Kumar had also come down heavily on Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh and said: “We had offered him the post of president in the reunited Janata Parivar and also the head of the group in Parliament. But, he walked out and the role he played in Bihar elections, it seems brought a curse, which has been manifested in the intense feud in his party.” PTI