Nitish appoints three new JD(U) national spokespersons

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday nominated K. C. Tyagi, Pawan Varma and Haribansh as party spokesmen.
Mr. Kumar told PTI about the nomination of the three national spokesmen.
Mr. Tyagi is secretary general of JD(U) in the newly constituted team of office- bearers of the party announced by Mr. Kumar.
Diplomat-turned-politician Pawan Varma and journalist-politician Haribansh have been made general secretaries of the party.
Mr. Varma is the visible face of the party particularly on English TV channels. Haribansh, an acclaimed journalist in Hindi, is also Rajya Sabha member from the JD(U).
Mr. Kumar had announced his new team of office-bearers recently after formal ratification of his election as the JD(U) national president. - PTI
