Nine IPS officers transferred in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred nine IPS officers, including police chiefs of four districts.

Mau Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena will be the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Etawah, replacing N. Kolanchi who has been sent to the PAC 45th Battalion in Aligarh as a commandant, a Home Department spokesman said here.

Lucknow SP (Traffic) Muniraj has been made the SP of Mau.

SP Shravasti Deepak Kumar Bhat will be the new Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh in place of Madhav Prasad Verma who has been made staff officer of Home Guards in Lucknow.

PAC 45th Battalion Commandant in Aligarh, Rajesh S has been made SP of Shravasti, while Meerut PAC Deputy Inspector General Mahesh Kumar Misra and Agra DIG Ajay Mohan Sharma swapped posts.

Kanpur DIG Nilabja Chaudhary has been posted as PAC DIG in Kanpur, the spokesman added. - PTI