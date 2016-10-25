Nilgai runs amok in South Delhi, rescued

The residents of Gangotri Enclave in south Delhi’s Alaknanda recently had unexpected company during their morning walk — an adult male nilgai.

The nilgai had strayed into the residential area, presumably from the adjoining Jahanpanah City Forest.

Concerned about the well-being of the large antelope, a resident called up Wildlife SOS on its 24-hour rescue helpline. A seven-member team was dispatched immediately to rescue the animal.

Minimal distress

Rajni Hans, who called up Wildlife SOS, said: “The nilgai was trying to run towards the road, but we kept trying to herd it back to a safer area while ensuring we caused the animal minimal distress.”

The nilgai was found wandering near the wall that separates the “green belt” region from the residential enclave. The rescue operation took almost four hours as the animal was stressed and care had to be taken not to injure it. The nilgai was captured using a safety net and carefully transferred into the rescue van. Found to be in good health, it was released into its natural habitat shortly after.

Geeta Sheshamani, the co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said: “Nilgais straying into residential areas is not uncommon these days. We are grateful to the residents for being sensitive to the plight of the lost animal. In case of coming across a stray nilgai, we request the people not to chase or tease the animal. It is best to call the Wildlife SOS rescue helpline in such cases. Our rescue team works round the clock within the National Capital Region to rescue distressed urban wildlife, such as this nilgai.”

Nilgai ( Boselaphus tragocamelus ) is the largest Asian antelope and is endemic to the Indian subcontinent. This species is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.