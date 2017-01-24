Delhi

Night shelters get CCTV cameras

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has installed CCTV cameras in night shelters in order to ensure safety of women and girls and also to keep a check on visitors there.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal along with a team of the Commission had visited several night shelters last year and had pointed out several anomalies in security measures.

The Commission had issued notices to the department and recommended it to take requisite steps to ensure safety and security of women in the shelters.

“After several notices issued by the Commission, the DUSIB informed the DCW that it has installed 93 CCTVs at 31 night shelters. Out of these, 57 cameras have been installed at 19 women shelters,” said a DCW statement.

The women at night shelters near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib had apprised the DCW chief of lack of security at the shelter, when she visited it last year.

The DCW had also ensured legal action against the molesters. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:17:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Night-shelters-get-CCTV-cameras/article17084477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY