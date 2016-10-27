Naya Bazar blast: owner of cracker godown on the run

The owner of a godown — whose firecrackers allegedly caused the death of a labourer and injured four others in Old Delhi’s Naya Bazar on Tuesday — has been on the run ever since the police registered a case in connection with the incident, the police said.

A few teams have been formed to apprehend 52-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed. The police was yet to receive any information regarding his whereabouts at the time of filing this report.

“He is on the run. Though we have been getting his location, he is constantly on the move, making it difficult for us to trace him,” said an investigator.

The police added that Mr. Ahmed is a known trader in Sadar Bazar and has three licenced cracker shops. However, whether the godown from which the crackers involved in Tuesday’s blast was operating legally or not is being probed.

The police have conducted raids at his home in Sadar Bazar, but were unable to find him.

“His family members met us and assured us that he would be produced before us at the earliest,” said a senior police officer. An FIR registered in connection with the blast does not name Mr. Ahmed.

“The case was registered on the statements of the injured persons, so it does not have Mr. Ahmed’s name. But the onus was on him to ensure safe transportation of the crackers that belonged to him,” said the officer.

The blast led to the police registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt and under the Explosives Substances Act.

The Delhi Police’s licensing unit, meanwhile, has issued an order to all 13 district Deputy Commissioners of Police to perform random checking of shops and godowns to prevent illegal sale of foreign-origin fire crackers. The DCPs have been ordered to submit a compliance report in this regard.

Even licenced shopkeepers selling crackers manufactured in India will be apprised of the norms under the Explosives Act, said Praveer Ranjan, Joint CP (Licencing).