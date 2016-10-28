Naya Bazar blast: godown owner arrested

The 50-year-old owner of the cracker godown in Sadar Bazaar, whose employee died in the cracker blast at Naya Bazar, has been arrested from Meerut, the police said on Thursday.

Mukhtar Ahmed went on the run after Motalip Mirza, who was carrying two packets of crackers from Mr. Ahmed’s godown to one of his shops, was killed when the crackers burst, the police said.

“He [Ahmed] has been absconding since Tuesday. He was hiding in Meerut at his relatives’ place and was arrested from there on Thursday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Madhur Verma.

Mr. Ahmed had switched off his mobile phone and was using a relative’s phone to communicate with his family, said the officer.

Mr. Ahmed, who owns three shops in Sadar Bazaar, had made the bundles from his godown, which contained the ring caps. He had asked his employee Anzarul to take them to his shop. When Anzarul said he was busy, Mr. Ahmed asked Mirza to take them instead. Mirza was killed when the packets burst in Naya Bazar, setting off panic in the area. Initial reports had even suggested a terror angle to the cracker blast. — PTI