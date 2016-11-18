Naxal killed in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

A Naxal operative was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The face-off took place in the morning when a joint team of CoBRA 204th battalion (CRPF commandos) and district police force was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Basaguda police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

As the security forces advanced through the jungles of Kondpalli village, around 500 km from here, a group of Naxals opened fire on them leading to a gun-battle, he said.

The ultras escaped taking the cover of the dense forest, he said.

“As per the preliminary information, during a search of the area, body of a male Maoist was found, along with an improvised explosive device and other items,” he said. Further details were awaited as the forces were yet to return to the camp, he added.-PTI