Naxal deputy commander gunned down in Chhattisgarh

A naxal deputy commander was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said on Saturday.

The cadre, identified as Boti Kashyap, was gunned down in the skirmish last night at Kudoor village under Mardapal police station limits, Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon, Santosh Singh said.

Police had received a tip off that the Maoists will be holding a ‘jan adalat’ where they were to penalise some villagers, the SP said.

Following the alert, district police teams from Narayanpur and Kondagaon were sent to Kudoor. As soon as the security forces arrived at the spot, the rebels opened fire to which they fired in retaliation.

The naxals fled from the spot. Kashyap’s body was recovered during the search, while an INSAS rifle, a 12-bore gun, one radio set and few other itmes were recovered, he said.

Mr Singh further said blood was found spilled in the site alongside impressions of bodies being dragged from the spot which indicate that some more ultras might have been injured in the gun-battle. - PTI