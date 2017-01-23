Delhi

National summit on smart cities held in Capital

A national summit on 'smart cities – opportunities and challenges' was organised in Delhi, aimed at bringing experts from industry and academia together to explore business opportunities from the Smart Cities Mission.

Sustainable living

Organised by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, the summit had two technical sessions on using technology to improve the life of all citizens in a planned and sustainable manner.

In one of the technical sessions, opportunity for infrastructure and IT sector was explored as IT-based smart solutions is going to be a major component in creating smart cities.

