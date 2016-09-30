National-level athlete held for murder

: A national-level shot-put athlete has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man who had threatened his brother to repay a debt of Rs. 10 lakh last year.

The 29-year-old accused, Deepak, was a school champion and has participated twice in the national-level shot-put championship, said the police.

‘Lured by money’

However, due to a financial crisis, he resorted to crime to earn quick money, said the police. He later formed a gang and attempted robberies, snatching and thefts. In 2008, he was arrested in a carjacking case in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh.

He and two others had shot dead the man on May 18 last year in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala. While two of the accused were arrested soon after the incident, Deepak had been on the run.

Tip-off

“Police teams were relentlessly working on tracking down Deepak. On Wednesday, information was received that Deepak had been spotted in Jharoda Kalan village,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West).

Later, it was revealed that Deepak, who is a resident of the same village, had come to visit his family. The team conducted a raid late Wednesday, and the accused was arrested from outside his house when he was planning to escape, the police said.

Deepak has allegedly told the police that last year his cousin Ravi Dagar told him that he had to pay back Rs. 10 lakh, which he had borrowed from one Amit alias Hoti, a resident of village Kanjhawala.

Amit was asking him to pay off the debt immediately, and was allegedly threatening him of dire consequences.

To get rid of the loan, the two brothers decided to eliminate him.