Nanda wants expelled SP youth leaders taken back

Amidst the ongoing turf war within the Samajwadi Party’s first family, its senior leader Kironmoy Nanda on Tuesday suggested revoking the expulsion of youth leaders considered close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The youth leaders were expelled by SP State chief and Akhilesh’s uncles Shivpal Yadav.

“Assembly elections are near and the SP needs to go to the polls with full strength. In such a scenario, it is the need of the hour to revoke expulsion of youth leaders,” the SP vice-president told PTI after meeting the CM here.

Asked as to what transpired in the meeting, Mr. Nanda said he had talks with the Chief Minister on poll campaigns. The State goes to polls next year.

Asked if there were any talks regarding the expelled youth leaders, Mr. Nanda said: “This matter is related to party leadership and will be decided by it.”

After Mr. Akhilesh was removed from the post of SP State chief, a number of youth leaders including MLCs had protested the move on September 17.

Two days later, they were expelled by the new State president Shivpal Yadav.

Those expelled include MLCs Anand Bhadauria, Sunil Yadav Sajan, Sanjay Lathar, and a number of youth wing leaders. All of them are considered close to Akhilesh.

Mr. Nanda reiterated that there was “no dispute” in party on chief ministerial candidate and Akhilesh will be the CM face and he will be thus projected during campaigns.

A number of SP youth leaders also held a meeting and wrote a letter to the CM expressing their helplessness to attend the party’s silver jubilee celebrations in the State capital on November 5 if their expulsion is not revoked.

The party had witnessed intense infighting last month triggered by Mr. Akhilesh sacking some ministers considered close to party’s national president and his father Mulayam Singh.

He had followed it up by stripping his uncle Shivpal of key ministerial portfolios. PTI