Najeeb case: JNU students protest over police inaction

: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) organised a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO junction on Friday alleging police inaction in the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

Family members of Najeeb also joined in the protest.

A student delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to Joint Commissioner (South-East) R.P. Upadhyay. The students asked know why no steps had been taken to investigate the assault on Najeeb and why the prime suspects in the incident had not been questioned. They suggested that the call records of the prime suspects be examined.

They also demanded that the actions of the JNU administration be investigated as officials “have allegedly been trying to hide the decisions of the Wardens’ Committee meeting of October 16 that took cognisance of the assault on Najeeb on October 14”.

Following directives of the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the student.

Meanwhile, the protest created a massive traffic jam in the area, as it was conducted during rush hour.