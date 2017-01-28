Najeeb’s family cries foul over police ‘raid’

The Delhi Police crime branch, on Saturday, was led to the residence of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed's uncle in Badayun.

Claims of harassment

Najeeb’s family and friends have decried the crime branch operation as a raid, alleging that high-handedness and harassment was meted out to his family in the process. The crime branch, however, denied the allegations terming them “baseless”.

Video of operation

Najeeb's friends and family alleged that the “raid”, which was carried out at 4 a.m, consisted of 50 police officials barging into the residence and threatening its occupants to produce Najeeb from hiding.

“Any high-handedness is denied. This morning our team with local police made a proper search, with the DCP himself leading the team; the proceedings were also videographed and will make it clear that the allegations are baseless,” said a senior crime branch official.

E-mail accessed

According to the unit, the operation was triggered when Najeeb's email was accessed by some unknown individuals which, as per the a technical analysis by the crime branch, necessitated the physical verification of the location.

The unit claimed it reacted “swiftly” to trace the location from where the email account was accessed. The person turned out to Ahmed's maternal uncle Ashraf Qadri, the unit said.