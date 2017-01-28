NSD theatre fest to begin from February 1

Theatre lovers are in for a feast with the 19th edition of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav offering a bouquet of 94 performances in the course of two weeks.

The annual theatre extravaganza, slated to run through from February 1 to 21, will see 14 foreign productions and 12 participating countries. The festival this year will centre around the theme ‘Whose Theatre is it Anyway’, and is a part of the World Theatre Forum and Allied Programmes, said NSD director Waman Kendre.

“A live webcast of the Allied Programmes will be available,” Mr. Kendre added. A seminar titled ‘Actor at vanishing point’ will see eminent as well as emerging personalities from the field of drama participate.

“Who does the theatre belong to? will be the focus of the festival, and will be discussed in the presence of eminent directors from India and around the world,” said NSD professor Tripurari Sharma.

The audience will be able to feast their eyes on performances from England, Russia, Italy, Israel, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Malasiya, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, along with performances from folk artistes from around India. The event will also hold its ‘Parallel Festival’, which will travel to five cities of Kurukshetra, Agartala, Patna, Pune and Hyderabad, in an attempt to bring artists, directors and viewers from these parts closer to the process of the theatre, said Mr. Kendre.

This year’s theatre carnival will include three tributary plays in memory of Kavalam Narayan Pannikar, Heisnam Kanhailal and Prem Matiyani.

“The festival will include ten traditional folk theatre performances from across the country making it the ultimate platform of interaction and education of theatre.” —PTI