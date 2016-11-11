NOTES-TOBACCO

Counter for foreign delegates at meet

Amid difficulties faced due to demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, a special counter was opened for foreign delegates participating at an ongoing global conference on tobacco conference here.

A special counter of the State Bank of India was opened at the India Expo Mart, where the seventh session of the Conference of Parties (COP7) to World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) is taking place. India is hosting the meet for the first time.

“There were some problems faced by delegates participating in the conference due to the government’s decision. That is why the SBI counter was opened,” a top Health Ministry official told PTI. He said that the Ministry is also holding discussions with the local administration to make more facilities available to the foreign delegates so that they do not face problems. — PTI