NOTES-POLICE

Police get 3,000
phone calls
It was a busy Friday for the Delhi Police, which attended to around 3,000 calls from anxious people waiting in queues to withdraw money from ATMs or working in banks.
“On Thursday, we received close to 750 calls from anxious people. Most complaints had do with their old notes not getting exchanged or banks running out of cash. On Friday, we attended to nearly 3,000 such phone call,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sanjay Beniwal.
“Many complaints were regarding ATMs running out of cash or remaining offline on Friday. There were also calls about long queues or violence. When we reached the spot, we found the caller or the bank staffer had panicked and made the call. There were no reports of any untoward incident anywhere,” the officer added.
The entire process of exchanging notes turned chaotic and confusing as facilities like banks and post offices wilted under pressure.
Many ATMs ran out of cash within hours of opening due to heavy rush to withdraw lower denomination currency. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor