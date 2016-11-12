NOTES-POLICE

Police get 3,000 phone calls on Friday

It was a busy Friday for the Delhi Police, which attended to around 3,000 calls from anxious people waiting in queues to withdraw money from ATMs or working in banks.

“On Thursday, we received close to 750 calls from anxious people. Most complaints had do with their old notes not getting exchanged or banks running out of cash. On Friday, we attended to nearly 3,000 such phone call,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sanjay Beniwal.

“Many complaints were regarding ATMs running out of cash or remaining offline on Friday. There were also calls about long queues or violence. When we reached the spot, we found the caller or the bank staffer had panicked and made the call. There were no reports of any untoward incident anywhere,” the officer added.

The entire process of exchanging notes turned chaotic and confusing as facilities like banks and post offices wilted under pressure.

Many ATMs ran out of cash within hours of opening due to heavy rush to withdraw lower denomination currency. — PTI