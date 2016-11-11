NOTES-DELHIPOLICE

Busy day for police

The Delhi Police had a busy day on Thursday as they received over 750 calls from anxious people and also play peacemaker as many made a beeline to exchange and deposit old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 on Thursday.

Sanjay Beniwal, the Special Commissioner of Police (Operations), said: “We got close to 750 calls from people about their notes not being exchanged or banks running out of cash.”

DCP (North) Madhur Verma said: “We got calls over issues like the bank not opening closing down early, the bank staff not having enough cash or people being pushed out of the queue. In some cases, the bank staff too made the call.”

In North district, a peon sent by his owner to get the new notes was duped. “He was coming out after exchanging the notes when someone asked him to show the notes. When that person returned the notes, the peon didn’t count them. He handed them over the notes to his owner, but it was found there the amount was one note short,” said a senior police officer, adding that they hadn’t received a formal complaint in the matter so far. — PTI