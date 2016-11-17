NIOS starts 7,472 service centres

Linking the common man with the Digital India and Skill India programme, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started common service centres in all 38 districts of Bihar where students can fill forms for Class XII and X examination.
“The NIOS has started services at 7,472 common service centres in all 38 districts of Bihar where students can fill forms online for the Class XII and X examinations,” Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Regional Director NIOS, said in a statement here on Wednesday.
At these centres, also known as ‘Vasudha kendras’, students can utilise all facilities of NIOS on payment of a token money, he said.
They can also do registration and pay exam fees at these centres, he said.
“Students in far-off areas can pursue education along with earning livelihood through small time jobs in villages with the help of NIOS,” the Regional Director said.
The service centres are located near respective villages and panchyats, he said.
Mr. Sinha said these service centres have been established with an intent to protect the students from middlemen and the centres will provide facilities for getting a copy of exam results and admit cards.
NIOS, earlier known as the National Open School, name changed in 2002), is the board of education under the Union government. It was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) in 1989 to provide education in remote areas under the motive to increase literacy and aimed at flexible learning.- PTI
