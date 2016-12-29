NHRC notice to Telangana over five-year-old’s death

Terming it a tragic incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to authorities in Telangana, following reports of a child dying after falling into a vat at a government school.

Suo motu cognisance

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report about a five-year-old falling into a vat that was filled to the brim with hot sambar when the mid-day meal was being served at his primary school in Nalgona on December 24.

80 per cent burns

With 80 per cent burns, he died at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

The NHRC has now issued a notice to the Telangana Chief Secretary and sought a detailed report on the incident within six weeks, besides asking for information on what the government had done to prevent such incidents in the future.

The NHRC said that the incident highlighted the “the state of safety of young innocent children” who after being dropped off by their parents were in the custody of the school.

“There is an urgent need at the government’s level to sensitise the teachers and assisting staff to be vigilant and more careful while dealing with young children,” observed the NHRC.

It added that there was a need to hold the teachers or staff of the school responsible. While the Telangana government has announced a compensation for the child’s family in this case, the NHRC said that it could “foresee similar incidents with very young children in other primary schools in the State”.

Also, the NHRC said that the State education authorities should review the condition of school kitchens. The cooking area should not be within the reach of children, it noted, besides adding that changes in infrastructure should be started and necessary guidelines issued.