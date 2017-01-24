NHRC notice to AAI over delayed relief to Dalit families

Nine years after they were evicted from their village to make way for the expansion of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 50 Dalit families are yet to be rehabilitated, forcing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to issue notices to the authorities concerned on Monday.

As per media reports, a total of 122 Dalit families of Nangal Dewat village in Delhi were removed from the area when Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport was being expanded. So far, 59 of these families have not been provided alternate accommodation by the authorities.

‘Submit report’

Taking suo motu cognisance of the media reports, which it termed “painful” and “indicative of grave violation of human rights, the NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government and the chairperson of the Airports Authority of India, asking for reports within six weeks.

The commission asked the two officials about what steps had been taken and proposed for the rehabilitation of these families.

The Commission observed that the authorities were liable to provide alternate housing for those whose lands and residences had been acquired by the State.

As per the reports, these families had tried every agency and department concerned for a solution, but to no avail. The families had been put under financial stress, having to spend on rented accommodation.