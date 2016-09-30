NHRC, DCW notices to CBI over Bansals’ suicide notes

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations that officials of the agency were responsible for pushing former bureaucrat B.K. Bansal and his family to suicide.

The CBI was investigating corruption charges against Bansal, who was Director-General in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, when he and his son, Yogesh, were found to have committed suicide at their east Delhi home on Tuesday.

Bansal was out on bail after being arrested by the CBI on July 16 for receiving a bribe of Rs.9 lakh from a corporate. His wife, Satyabala, and daughter, Neha, had committed suicide three days after his arrest.

As per a suicide note, Bansal blamed certain CBI officials for torturing his family during the course of the investigation, leading to them taking their own lives. He alleged that his wife and daughter were physically abused.

Report sought

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC expressed “deep anguish and shock over the suicide notes” of Bansal and his son. Issuing a notice to the CBI Director, the NHRC asked for copies of the suicide notes as well as an action-taken report on the alleged abuse and torture at the hands of CBI staff within 72 hours.

The Commission also asked for the names of the officials allegedly involved, including a head constable or havaldar who was not named in the suicide note.

Bansal had written that even if he was at fault, why had his wife and daughter been driven to suicide. The NHRC “fully endorsed” this statement, saying that the CBI could not be permitted to “resort to physical assault, mental and physical torture of an alleged offender or his family members”.

“It [the CBI] is supposed to be a protector and defender of human rights,” observed the NHRC.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also served a notice to CBI director Anil Kumar Sinha, seeking details about the action taken on the allegations that Bansal’s wife and daughter were abused by CBI officials.

The CBI was given 48 hours to respond.

“Are they [the CBI] registering an FIR against the officers concerned in the matter? We want details about how they are going to conduct a transparent and independent inquiry in the matter since the notes name a senior politician and high-ranking CBI officers,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

In the notice, the women’s panel asked whether a case of abetment to suicide had been registered against the officers named in the suicide note.

The notice also asked whether the CBI was exploring the possibility of conducting lie detector tests on those named in the suicide note.

“We are not passing a judgement on whether he [Bansal] was corrupt or not, but we want answers from the CBI,” Ms. Maliwal added.