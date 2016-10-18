NGT takes note of plea seeking shifting of Tughlakabad depot

A warehousing expert moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday seeking shifting of the Container Corporation of India’s (CONCOR) Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad here to another place, saying it adds to the deteriorating air quality in the Capital.

Taking note of the petition, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Delhi government, CONCOR and the Railway Board.

The NGT has tagged the matter with a similar case on air pollution and posted it for hearing on October 19.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by warehousing expert Ajay Khera.

‘Adding to pollution’

He claimed that non-Delhi bound operations currently being carried out at the Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad were contributing to alarming levels of pollution in the city. The plea has sought for the depot to be shifted to another economically and environment-friendly location outside the Capital.