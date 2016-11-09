NGT says Delhi govt not bothered about crisis

Calling the current air pollution situation in the Capital an “emergency”, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said that the Centre, the Delhi government and other authorities seemed to be “not bothered” about the crisis and its consequences on the health of Delhiites.

Lashing out at the Delhi government for not taking timely preventive steps, NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar said: “Why didn’t your authorities sprinkle water on roads earlier? Why can’t you use helicopters to create artificial rain to control dust pollution. Are they only meant to carry your officials?’’

The NGT also came down heavily on the neighbouring States of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for crop burning and asked them to take strict action against violators.