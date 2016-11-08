Delhi

NGT says Delhi govt not bothered about crisis

Calling the current air pollution situation in the Capital an “emergency”, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said that the Centre, the Delhi government and other authorities seemed to be “not bothered” about the crisis and its consequences on the health of Delhiites.

Lashing out at the Delhi government for not taking timely preventive steps, NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar said: “Why didn’t your authorities sprinkle water on roads earlier? Why can’t you use helicopters to create artificial rain to control dust pollution. Are they only meant to carry your officials?’’

The NGT also came down heavily on the neighbouring States of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for crop burning and asked them to take strict action against violators.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:57:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/NGT-says-Delhi-govt-not-bothered-about-crisis/article16439453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY