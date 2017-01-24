NGT reserves final verdict on Jindal’s hazardous Okhla ‘waste to energy’ plant, residents await relief

The final hearing in the case pertaining to unapproved Chinese incineration technology based Waste-to-Energy plant of The Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company, Okhla has been completed and the judgement has been reserved as per National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s order dated December 23, 2016.

``In the meanwhile, prior to the pronouncement of the final verdict, NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar called the parties again on January 16, 2017 for a final round of clarification. NGT asked the Jindal company whether, the plant in question is a Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant? Is it one of the five Supreme Court approved pilot projects based on biomethanation technology? It inferred that the plant was neither a RDF plant for which approval was taken nor is it a Supreme Court approved pilot project. The plant is situated in the vicinity of Okhla Bird Sanctuary, public institutions and residential colonies,’’ said environmentalist Gopal Krishna of ToxicsWatch Alliance (TWA) who has been following the case.

We had also written to the Delhi government on January 2, 2017, on the subject of ``Lawlessness in Okhla after expiry of consent to operate and provisional authorization too expired on December 31, 2016”.

We want the Delhi Government to know that the Okhla case is setting a very bad precedent with the plant still working even after the expiry of consent to operate.

Residents and environmental groups have been at loss to comprehend as to why have Delhi Government and Central Government not acted to save public health in the face hazards from a highly polluting plant which has violated every environmental norm and caused serious public health crisis, noted opal Krishna.

This plant occupies some 10 acres of green area under the Master Plan of Delhi.

``We are seeking urgent intervention in the matter with relevant environmental rules and consider closure of the Dioxins emitting power plant located in a residential and ecologically sensitive area. Residents and environmental groups who have been struggling against the proposal of such hazardous technology based plant since March 2005 now are awaiting the final verdict of NGT,’’ the environmentalist added.