NGT favours panel for emergency action plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday said it was looking at setting up a committee of Chief Secretaries of Delhi and four northern States to prepare an emergency action plan to combat the menace of air pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said on Wednesday: “We propose a committee comprising Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh who shall meet once in two months and prepare an action plan for implementation of directions on air pollution.”

Decisions made by the committee would apply to all five States.

The NGT further proposed a sub-committee comprising secretaries of Environment, Urban development, Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution board which would report to the main committee and submit report on implementation of the decisions taken by the panel.

The Bench, however, said it would pass its order on pollution matters on Thursday which would have huge inter-State implications.

The Tribunal also slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for not taking action against rampant crop burning.