NGT asks States to submit data on indigenous cattle

: The National Green Tribunal has directed all state governments to apprise it of any rise or dip in the population of indigenous breeds of cows over the last 10 years.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked all states to file an affidavit with all details in this regard within two weeks. The next hearing on the matter is listed for December 9.

The order came while hearing a plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar, who had moved the tribunal against the "looming threat of extinction of indigenous breeds of cattle" in the country and sought directions to the Centre to ensure that cattle are not slaughtered.

“We want to know why states should not protect indigenous species of cows. We are being informed that their population is decreasing. We direct each state to file a specific affidavit on whether there has been increase or decrease in the indigenous species of cattle in respective states. Let the affidavit be filed in two weeks without default, failing which they shall be liable to pay Rs. 25,000," the bench said.