NGO moves court over BRT corridor debris

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the government’s response on a plea seeking direction to remove all metal structures dismantled from the BRT corridor. The plea alleged that the metal structures were blocking the footpath on the stretch.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also issued a notice to the Office of the Lieutenant-Governor on the plea seeking a direction to the authorities to grant requisite approval for construction of six half sub-merged subways along the 5.8-km stretch between Moolchand and Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi.

The Bench has asked the AAP government and the Office of the L-G to file their responses by January 16, the next date of hearing.

The PIL has been filed by NGO Fights for Human Rights.

“A large stretch of the footpath is blocked because of the metal structure and tiles, which were dismantled and have been stored along the road. As a result, motor vehicles are not able to move freely and there is acute blockage of road...Motorists and pedestrians continuously face imminent danger to their lives. There are no boards to caution the public and motorists to travel with care to avoid accidents,” the plea claimed

The plea claimed that the dismantling work “was supposed to be completed by February-end” and road was to be re-laid. - PTI

