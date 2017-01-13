Delhi

Mystery shrouds Nigerian’s death

A 36-year-old Nigerian man died under mysterious circumstances within minutes after being confronted by his former landlord in Uttam Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred last week when Igwe Francis was confronted by his former landlord Liaquat in a bank on January 6 over unpaid rent of ₹80,000. Police said that Igwe fled from the spot when Liaquat, a 64-year-old man, demanded his money and somehow got injured in the head while running away.

“No weapon of offence has been found. We have questioned 25 witnesses,” said Surender Kumar, DCP(south west). Viscera sample has been sent for tests. PTI

