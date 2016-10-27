Delhi

Muslims will not support ‘unreliable’ political force: Azam

Amid the raging feud in the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan on Wednesday said Muslims are keeping “an eye” on political developments and do not want to support an “unreliable political force”.

“Muslims are worried due to political developments in the country and the state. They are seeing a bleak future for themselves. Concerned about these, they are keeping a keen eye on political developments,” he said in a statement issued here.

“Muslims cannot be seen as water bubbles and they cannot be taken for granted by political parties. There is a lot of time left (for elections). We are sure that something will happen to prevent BJP forming government in the State,” he said.

“Muslims are not willing to bank on an unreliable political force,” he said.

Noting that “Muslim leadership and Muslims want to go forward with secular Hindus”, he said Muslims are keeping an eye on a party having a say on Muslim issues and a strong political hold. PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:29:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Muslims-will-not-support-%E2%80%98unreliable%E2%80%99-political-force-Azam/article16082708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY