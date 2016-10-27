Muslims will not support ‘unreliable’ political force: Azam

Amid the raging feud in the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan on Wednesday said Muslims are keeping “an eye” on political developments and do not want to support an “unreliable political force”.

“Muslims are worried due to political developments in the country and the state. They are seeing a bleak future for themselves. Concerned about these, they are keeping a keen eye on political developments,” he said in a statement issued here.

“Muslims cannot be seen as water bubbles and they cannot be taken for granted by political parties. There is a lot of time left (for elections). We are sure that something will happen to prevent BJP forming government in the State,” he said.

“Muslims are not willing to bank on an unreliable political force,” he said.

Noting that “Muslim leadership and Muslims want to go forward with secular Hindus”, he said Muslims are keeping an eye on a party having a say on Muslim issues and a strong political hold. PTI