Municipal polls: Cong invites applications

Announcing its plans for the upcoming municipal elections, the Delhi Congress on Monday said that it would be inviting applications from potential candidates and would take feedback from party workers before giving out tickets.

President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Ajay Maken said that the party had started its search for candidates by releasing an application form. Applicants will have to submit a list of five Congress workers or leaders per polling booth who would work on their campaign. The party will consider applications till a week from the day when the reserved seats are declared by the Delhi State Election Commission.

The polls are expected in April.

“We will mostly field clean and young candidates for the elections,” Mr. Maken said.

The party will campaign on the slogan: ‘Toot gayi vikas ki dore, vapas chalo Congress ki ore’, implying that the BJP’s 10-year rule in the municipalities and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) two-year tenure in the Delhi government had stopped development in the city.

The Delhi Congress will also be publishing “charge-sheets” against the AAP government and the BJP-led civic bodies for their “misrule”, on January 31.