Mother throws 2-yr-old down stairs in a fit of rage, booked

In a shocking incident at south-east Delhi's Pul Prahladpur earlier this week, a woman threw her two-year-old child down the staircase. The child survived the fall but suffered several injuries.

The accused woman, Sonu Gupta, has been booked under section 308 (attempt to cause culpable homicide) of the IPC and is being questioned in connection with the incident, said the police, adding that she was likely to be arrested. The incident has been captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows the woman throwing the child in a fit of rage following an argument with her father-in-law.

The in-laws of the woman alleged that Sonu had hurt the child in the past too and had made calls to the police accusing them of torturing her and her child and they were forced to install CCTV cameras in their residential premise to gather evidence against her. Her father-in-law added that even they had not known that she would go to the extent of compromising the life and safety of the child.

Sharing their version of the incident, the police said that the matter had been reported to them on Janauary 24 around 6 p.m. “The PCR call was received in Pul Prahladpur about a quarrel and it was alleged that a child was thrown from the staircase on the first floor of the house. The police reached the spot and took the complaint of Mr. Nitin Gupta who said his son Ashu Gupta was thrown by Ms. Sonu Gupta (26), the mother of the child, on January 21 and they had a video recording of the footage,” said a senior police officer.

A medical examination at AIIMS Trauma Centre found a blunt injury on the child’s face, following which a case was registered, added the officer.