Mother Dairy’s token relief

In a bid to find a way to deal with the acute shortage of change in smaller denominations notes following the demonetisation announcement, outlets of Mother Dairy and Safal are issuing “tokens” in lieu of cash balance to customers.

The sudden demonetisation drive has not only led to a cash crunch but also a scramble for money, resulting in massive queues outside banks and ATMs.

The staff at a Mother Dairy booth in Mayur Vihar here told The Hindu that even as they continue to accept the scrapped notes, they are now asking customers to either make purchases for entire amount of Rs.500 or Rs.1,000, or accept “tokens” in lieu of the balance amount.

Temporary solution

“We were giving customers the balance amount earlier, but we have run out of smaller denomination notes now. This was creating a huge problem. To solve this, we started issuing ‘tokens’ mentioning the balance amount. Customers can visit us any time and present the ‘token’ to make fresh purchases,” said a staff member. .

Standing in the queue outside to buy milk, Smriti Sharma said: “I have been facing problems due to shortage of change in smaller denominations. The booth here has started issuing ‘tokens’ against the balance amount. Hopefully in the next few days, when more cash flows into the market, this problem will end. Till then, we will only be able to buy essential commodities using these tokens.”

Following the announcement that the outlets will accept cashless transactions made through Paytm, many middle-class families are slowly transitioning to a Rupee-less world to purchase milk and vegetables. While rescuing customer from the hassle of finding change to purchase of daily necessities like milk, eggs and vegetables, such transactions are proving to be quite a draw.