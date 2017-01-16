Most doctors concerned about violence at work

: A survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on consultant specialist doctors has revealed “a frightening series of violence against doctors”, with as high as 80 per cent of doctors haveing faced some degree of violence or aggression from patients and their relatives across the country.

Assault post surgery

Dr K.K. Aggarwal, national president IMA, said that maximum violent outbursts were faced by doctors working in emergency care. According to 90 per cent of the doctors surveyed, patient’s relatives often subject doctors to unruly behaviour, verbal abuse and physical assault post surgery.

Doctors are now increasingly talking about the need for a secure working environment and this survey was conducted to document the concerns of consultant specialist doctors regarding increasing incidences of violence and aggressive behaviour aimed at them, noted a release issued by the Association.

In the survey, 83 per cent doctors said that their patients get upset if the doctors are late in their appointments, 30 per cent of the patient’s relatives do not stand up when the doctors enter a patient’s room and nearly 17 per cent of the consultants felt that fee splitting is unethical.

Incidents not reported

“One other problem in this context is under-reporting of such incidences by doctors. While doctors may feel confident in voicing their concerns under the veil of an anonymous survey, when it comes to routine practice they are often reluctant to report such behaviour either out of fear or due to regard for patient’s distress and well-being. Most of the reported cases were when the issue had gone out of hand, and the doctors feel that their own or family’s life is under threat,” said Dr. Aggarwal.

The Association has noted that the rising incidences of such cases highlight the urgent need to boost security measures on hospital premises. Strengthening doctor- patient relationships to ensure accountability and openness is also likely to play a key role in reducing violence.