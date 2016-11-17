More wheelchairs for HC visitors

Disabled litigants and lawyers going to the Delhi High Court can now avail of wheelchairs from the NDMC school building, facilitation centre or near gate 7 of the court.

After the hardship faced by differently-abled litigants and lawyers while visiting the court or in its premises was brought to the notice of Chief Justice G Rohini, the number of wheelchairs at these points have been increased from one to four. The move comes after advocate and social activist Ashok Agarwal wrote to the Chief Justice in September, highlighting the inconvenience faced by persons with disability.

Communication

The Registrar, in a communication dated November 15, informed that after receiving his letter, the subject was looked into and the number of wheelchairs increased.

“...after checking the feasibility of the same, the number of wheelchairs at the NDMC school building, facilitation centre and opposite gate no. 7 have been increased from one to four. A notice has been displayed at gate no. 5 and gate no. 8 regarding the availability of wheelchairs at NDMC school building and facilitation centre,” the Registrar General said.

Mr. Agarwal wrote the letter to the Chief Justice after noticing the plight of infirm and physically unwell persons visiting him. Zafar, a daily wager, had come to the court early this week after he was denied free medical aid for an unidentified illness that hurts his abdomen and makes him limp.

“Somebody from my locality helped me take an auto to the court. But it was difficult to walk from the gate to the lawyers' chamber,” he said. Mr. Agarwal also shared how people quite often visit him for medical help and carry young and old patients to his chamber in their arms.

