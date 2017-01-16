More foot over bridges planned

The Delhi government is planning to construct more foot over bridges in the city.

However, in order to not increase the financial burden on the government, these projects will be taken up on a public private partnership (PPP) basis.

Officials said that the Public Works Department (PWD) and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has asked the PWD officials to commission a feasibility study on the new concept so that private players could be attracted to build more such facilities to meet growing demand.

Less financial burden

The move is intended to reduce financial burden on the government, which get such bridges constructed through its own agencies like the PWD and others.

“As per the plan, the government will give private players advertisement rights on the bridges constructed on the PPP model for a stipulated period so that they can recover the construction cost. A feasibility study will be carried out by the PWD,” said an official.