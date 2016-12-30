More children in schools

: According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, the number of students enrolled in the city schools up to the senior secondary school level increased to 44.31 lakh in 2015-16 compared to 44.13 lakh in 2014-15.
Majority boys
Of the total number of students in 2015-16, 23.56 lakh were boys. In 2014-15, of the total number of enrolled students up to the senior secondary school level, 23.52 lakh were boys and 20.60 lakh were girls. The total number of schools in 2013-14 and 2014-15 were 5,453 and 5,798, respectively, and in 2015-16, the figure went down to 5,796.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor