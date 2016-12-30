More children in schools

: According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, the number of students enrolled in the city schools up to the senior secondary school level increased to 44.31 lakh in 2015-16 compared to 44.13 lakh in 2014-15.

Majority boys

Of the total number of students in 2015-16, 23.56 lakh were boys. In 2014-15, of the total number of enrolled students up to the senior secondary school level, 23.52 lakh were boys and 20.60 lakh were girls. The total number of schools in 2013-14 and 2014-15 were 5,453 and 5,798, respectively, and in 2015-16, the figure went down to 5,796.