Morally, politically and financially brave move: Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was “morally, politically and financially brave”.

“It is a decisive blow against corrupt and dangerous individuals, organisations and mafia who have harmed the country and the people through corruption and black money,” he said.

This massive blow, and sharp and stunning “strike” by the Prime Minister has shown that he possesses exemplary courage to take on external and internal enemies of the country alike, Mr Badal said.

“The war against corruption and black money has to be fought with the same courage and at the same level as the war against external enemies,” he said, adding the PM’s move would hit fountainheads of the “dangerous phenomenon” (corruption and black money) that had deep roots in the system.

Terming November 8 as “a historic and watershed moment” for the country, the Chief Minister said,” For the first time since 1947, a Prime Minister has demonstrated courage and statesmanship of a visionary leader and has lend meaning and substance to the concept of independence for the poor and common Indian.”

He (Modi) has sought to clear the path for economic equality and justice for all Indians, he said.

“Freedom has no meaning without economic independence and equality. This was the dream of great heroes and martyrs of freedom struggle. The Prime Minister has taken the country and its people closer to the realisation of that dream,” Mr Badal said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described the Prime Minister’s decision as historic.

“This is an audacious step taken by the Prime Minister in the interest of the country to hit back at black money,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to keep calm in the prevailing situation and contribute toward the bright future of the country and consolidation of the economic structure.

“People might have to face difficulty for two to three days, but it would prove beneficial in the long-run,” he said.

This move will hit those hard who have black money and will also diminish the possibilities of tax evasion, he said. - PTI